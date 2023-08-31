Vet Ohio Expo - Columbus, OH

Welcome to the 3rd annual Vet Ohio Expo, being held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Franklin Park Adventure Center in Columbus, Ohio. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome and invited!

The exciting Expo is designed to showcase Veteran-owned businesses who provide services or products to business owners or to the community. Think Veterans First, provides an amazing opportunity for the attendees to express gratitude for our Veteran’s service, by utilizing their services!

Donations will be welcome and accepted. Monetary donations go to support Vet Ohio Expo and the M.A.S.H. Pantry! Canned goods will also be accepted.

For more information, visit www.VetOhioExpo.com or call 220-204-0624 with questions.