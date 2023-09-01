National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) Patriot Day Ceremony - Columbus, OH

Join us at the Museum or online on Monday, September 11, for our Patriot Day Ceremony.

We will honor all those who lost their lives, the first responders who rescued many and refused to leave anyone behind, and the Veterans who served again on that fateful day 22 years ago.

Admission to the Museum is free on Patriot Day. Reserve your free admission tickets here. Those who are not able to join in person can watch live on Facebook and YouTube.

https://nationalvmm.org/september-at-the-museum/