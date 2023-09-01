75th Annual Navajo Nation Fair - Nakai Hall Window Rock, Arizona

You'll have a chance to speak to one of our representatives, get answers to claims and benefits questions, file your claim, and get same-day decisions when you share complete information. VA Healthcare will also be in attendance to assist with VA Healthcare enrollment.

• VA Service Connection claims application submission/updates

• Pact Act TES Screening on site for enrolled Veterans

• VHA Health Care Services and Enrollment

• PACT Act Updates

For more information, contact the health director at 928-346-4679; email AndrewTaylor2@va.gov or Joshua.Wear@va.gov

View other times for this event