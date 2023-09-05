9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb at Clemson University
Join us at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb on September 11, 2023, in remembrance of those we lost and in honor of first responders.
When:
Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Memorial Stadium
1 Avenue of Champions
Clemson, SC
Cost:
Free
Join us on September 11, 2023, at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb to honor first responders and remember those we lost. Registration is required, but the event is free.
Schedule of events:
- 7:30 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. - Registration table check-in; view displays; thank you cards
- 8:30 a.m.- Welcome message and explanation of the day’s purpose
- 8:40 a.m. - National Anthem; Pershing Rifles presents colors
- 8:45 a.m. - Announcements and commence stair climbing
- 10:28 a.m. - Please stop climbing for a moment of remembrance and come back to the starting point
- 10:30 a.m. - 21-Gun Salute and TAPS played
- 10:45 a.m. - Guest speaker provides closing remarks
- 10:55 a.m. - Sing “God Bless America” together, as Congress did on 9/11
- 11:00 a.m. - Event concludes