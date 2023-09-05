Skip to Content
9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb at Clemson University

Join us at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb on September 11, 2023, in remembrance of those we lost and in honor of first responders.

When:

Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Memorial Stadium

1 Avenue of Champions

Clemson, SC

Cost:

Free

Join us on September 11, 2023, at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb to honor first responders and remember those we lost. Registration is required, but the event is free.

Schedule of events:

  • 7:30 a.m. to  8:20 a.m. - Registration table check-in; view displays; thank you cards
  • 8:30 a.m.-  Welcome message and explanation of the day’s purpose
  • 8:40 a.m. - National Anthem; Pershing Rifles presents colors
  • 8:45 a.m. -  Announcements and commence stair climbing
  • 10:28 a.m. - Please stop climbing for a moment of remembrance and come back to the starting point
  • 10:30 a.m. -  21-Gun Salute and TAPS played
  • 10:45 a.m. - Guest speaker provides closing remarks
  • 10:55 a.m.  - Sing “God Bless America” together, as Congress did on 9/11
  • 11:00 a.m. -  Event concludes
