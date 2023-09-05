9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb at Clemson University Join us at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb on September 11, 2023, in remembrance of those we lost and in honor of first responders. When: Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Memorial Stadium 1 Avenue of Champions Clemson, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Memorial Stadium Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us on September 11, 2023, at the 9/11 Memorial Stadium Stair Climb to honor first responders and remember those we lost. Registration is required, but the event is free.

Schedule of events: