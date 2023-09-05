Lattes & Friends

Ladies & Lattes

Join us for a delightful morning of connection, conversation, inspiration, and of course, lattes! This in-person event is exclusively designed for ladies who want to unwind, network, and enjoy a memorable time together with others who are serving or have served in any branch of the Military.

Date: Sat Sep 16 2023

Time: 09:00-1100 AM

Location: Humana 4356 Starkey Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018

Indulge in a variety of latte flavors while engaging in stimulating conversations with like-minded women. Our event aims to foster a warm and supportive environment where you can share experiences, exchange ideas, and make new friends.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a delightful experience that combines great company, delicious lattes, and boundless possibilities. We can't wait to meet you!

Hosted By: The Women Veteran Program of the Salem VA Medical Center, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Humana, and the Roanoke Vet Center.