Lattes & Friends

When:
Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
4356 Starkey Rd
Cave Spring, VA
Cost:
Free
Ladies & Lattes
Join us for a delightful morning of connection, conversation, inspiration, and of course, lattes! This in-person event is exclusively designed for ladies who want to unwind, network, and enjoy a memorable time together with others who are serving or have served in any branch of the Military.
Indulge in a variety of latte flavors while engaging in stimulating conversations with like-minded women. Our event aims to foster a warm and supportive environment where you can share experiences, exchange ideas, and make new friends.
Mark your calendars and get ready for a delightful experience that combines great company, delicious lattes, and boundless possibilities. We can't wait to meet you!
Hosted By: The Women Veteran Program of the Salem VA Medical Center, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Humana, and the Roanoke Vet Center.See more events