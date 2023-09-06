From Service to Homeownership - Online

Mark the date: Join VA Housing Education, Blue Star Families, and Chicago Veterans, and be a part of this transformative discussion!

Join VA Housing Education, as your guide on all aspects of the VA home loan and housing. As Veterans and military families, you've dedicated your lives to service. Now, let us empower you on the journey to homeownership.

Event Highlights:

Debunking common myths surrounding VA home loans.

Understanding the unique benefits only a VA home loan offers.

Figuring out your eligibility & the type of properties you can purchase.

Demystifying the core requirements for securing your home.

In collaboration with:

Blue Star Families: Blue Star Families, founded by military spouses in 2009, aims to empower and support the families of our volunteer military. They work to connect military families with their neighbors and organizations to build strong communities of mutual aid. Their pioneering research highlights the distinct challenges military families face, such as frequent relocations, deployments, and dwindling government support. Through innovative programs, they address economic insecurity by promoting spouse career growth, enhancing family strength through programming, and offering crucial peer support for caregivers. Boasting around 250,000 members worldwide, they reach over 1.5 million military family members annually. They strive to make American military families feel connected, supported, and equipped to flourish wherever they are. https://bluestarfam.org/ww-resources/

Chicago Veterans: Chicago Veterans is a local Veteran-led organization with a mission to empower Veterans to take control of their transitions throughout life. We are an organization focused on resource navigation, community-building, and Veteran empowerment. We welcome Veterans of any branch, time in service, regardless of discharge status. https://chicagovets.org/join/

