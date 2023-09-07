JPMorgan Chase Military Spouse Summit - Washington, DC

The JPMorgan Chase Military Spouse Summit will bring together established military spouse business owners for a day of education, collaboration, and networking to elevate and propel business growth.

Participants will hear from an outstanding lineup of guest speakers and enjoy exclusive access to tools and resources designed to improve marketing, capital, partnerships and more successful businesses.

in partnership with:

Syracuse University - D'Aniello Institute for Veterans & Military Families

Blue Star Families

Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce

Veterans in Tech

JPMorgan Chase is celebrating over 10 years of providing transformative opportunities for Veterans and their families, resulting in positive, life-changing results. Now more than ever, we’re committed to honoring those who have served and supporting their long-term personal success and financial confidence. Through our programs and initiatives, our goal is to position military members, Veterans and their families to thrive in their post-service lives.

*** RSVP to Melissa Bird: mbird02@syr.edu