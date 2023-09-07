Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Health Expo - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 am PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Bldg. 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System hosts a Veterans Health Expo. Food and refreshments provided.

Featuring:

• The PACT Act and your VA Benefits
• PACT Act Screening
• Lunch Cancer Screening Education
• Flu Shots
• Resource Fair

RSVP Required. For more information and to RSVP contact Jaime Fryer at 310-424-6867 and Jamie.Fryer@va.gov

