Veterans Health Expo - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 am PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System hosts a Veterans Health Expo. Food and refreshments provided.
Featuring:
• The PACT Act and your VA Benefits
• PACT Act Screening
• Lunch Cancer Screening Education
• Flu Shots
• Resource Fair
RSVP Required. For more information and to RSVP contact Jaime Fryer at 310-424-6867 and Jamie.Fryer@va.gov