Veterans Expo - Brockton, MA
Join us for a military and Veterans benefits and resources expo, career fair, cookout, live music, and more!
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Boston Healthcare at the Brockton Campus for the best military and Veteran and family event in Massachusetts!
The event will include:
- A resource fair with 80+ tables of benefits, services and recreation
- A career fair with 30+ employers and schools
- Healthcare and VA Disability Claims Clinic
- A kids zone with a bounce house, pony rides, mini-golf and more!
- Free food and a cookout for all
- Military vehicle displays
- A live band and DJ
- Women Veteran Seminars
- Senior Vet Care Briefings
For more information, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (617) 275 6101.