Veterans Expo - Brockton, MA

Join us for a military and Veterans benefits and resources expo, career fair, cookout, live music, and more!

Join VA Boston Healthcare at the Brockton Campus for the best military and Veteran and family event in Massachusetts!

The event will include:

A resource fair with 80+ tables of benefits, services and recreation

A career fair with 30+ employers and schools

H﻿ealthcare and VA Disability Claims Clinic

A k﻿ids zone with a bounce house, pony rides, mini-golf and more!

Free food and a cookout for all

Military vehicle displays

A l﻿ive band and DJ

W﻿omen Veteran Seminars

S﻿enior Vet Care Briefings

For more information, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (617) 275 6101.