Veterans Expo - Brockton, MA

Join us for a military and Veterans benefits and resources expo, career fair, cookout, live music, and more!

When:

Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Boston Healthcare at the Brockton Campus for the best military and Veteran and family event in Massachusetts!

The event will include: 

  • A resource fair with 80+ tables of benefits, services and recreation
  • A career fair with 30+ employers and schools
  • H﻿ealthcare and VA Disability Claims Clinic
  • A k﻿ids zone with a bounce house, pony rides, mini-golf and more!
  • Free food and a cookout for all
  • Military vehicle displays
  • A l﻿ive band and DJ
  • W﻿omen Veteran Seminars 
  • S﻿enior Vet Care Briefings

For more information, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (617) 275 6101.

