Veterans Expo - Brockton, MA

Join us for a military and Veterans benefits and resources expo, career fair, cookout, live music, and more!

Join VA Boston Healthcare at the Brockton Campus for the best military and Veteran and family event in Massachusetts!

The event will include:

A resource fair with 80+ tables of benefits, services and recreation

A career fair with 30+ employers and schools

Healthcare and VA Disability Claims Clinic

A kids zone with a bounce house, pony rides, mini-golf and more!

Free food and a cookout for all

Military vehicle displays

A live band and DJ

Women Veteran Seminars

Senior Vet Care Briefings

For more information, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (617) 275 6101.