Women Veterans Connect: Careers on Track - Online
Opportunities in Track and Signal Engineering
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for a virtual event that will explore how the transportation and logistics industries offer diverse careers aligned with skills developed as a Veteran and military spouse. Learn how Union Pacific Railroad promotes opportunities for women who might not have considered a career in rail.
The session will be recorded and distributed to anyone who registers for the event, so we encourage you to sign up even if you have a conflict during the event time.
