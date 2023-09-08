Skip to Content
Women Veterans Connect: Careers on Track - Online

Women Make America Heroes Make America

Opportunities in Track and Signal Engineering

When:

Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us for a virtual event that will explore how the transportation and logistics industries offer diverse careers aligned with skills developed as a Veteran and military spouse. Learn how Union Pacific Railroad promotes opportunities for women who might not have considered a career in rail.

The session will be recorded and distributed to anyone who registers for the event, so we encourage you to sign up even if you have a conflict during the event time.

https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/women/wma/wma-events/

