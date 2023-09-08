Women Veterans Connect: Careers on Track - Online

Opportunities in Track and Signal Engineering

Join us for a virtual event that will explore how the transportation and logistics industries offer diverse careers aligned with skills developed as a Veteran and military spouse. Learn how Union Pacific Railroad promotes opportunities for women who might not have considered a career in rail.

The session will be recorded and distributed to anyone who registers for the event, so we encourage you to sign up even if you have a conflict during the event time.

https://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/women/wma/wma-events/