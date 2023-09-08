Patriots Path Workshop - Online
Learn Career Transition Strategies
When:
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Patriots Path’s 5-Part program offers career transition strategies for military Veterans, spouses, and active-duty Guard and Reserve members. The course was developed and is taught by Career Coaches and Executive Recruiters. Each of our five workshops are held online.
In addition to the five group classes, students can participate in one-on-one breakout sessions with assigned mentors and coaches to receive personalized assistance in resume writing, mock interviews, and job shadowing experiences.
Topics Covered:
- Managing Change
- Military to Civilian Transition
- Interests Inventory
- One-on-one Coaching/Mentoring
- Resume Writing
- Networking
- Researching Opportunities
- Working with Recruiters
- Negotiating the Offer
- Career Planning
- Personality Assessment
- Skills Assessment
- Goal Setting
- Communication Strategies
- Marketing Plan
- Interviewing Skills
- Job Applications
- Career Resiliency
The course is free!
For more information visit, http://patriots-path.org/program/
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET