Patriots Path Workshop - Online

Learn Career Transition Strategies

The Patriots Path’s 5-Part program offers career transition strategies for military Veterans, spouses, and active-duty Guard and Reserve members. The course was developed and is taught by Career Coaches and Executive Recruiters. Each of our five workshops are held online.

In addition to the five group classes, students can participate in one-on-one breakout sessions with assigned mentors and coaches to receive personalized assistance in resume writing, mock interviews, and job shadowing experiences.

Topics Covered:

Managing Change

Military to Civilian Transition

Interests Inventory

One-on-one Coaching/Mentoring

Resume Writing

Networking

Researching Opportunities

Working with Recruiters

Negotiating the Offer

Career Planning

Personality Assessment

Skills Assessment

Goal Setting

Communication Strategies

Marketing Plan

Interviewing Skills

Job Applications

Career Resiliency

The course is free!

For more information visit, http://patriots-path.org/program/

