Hispanic and Latino Veteran Outreach, Engagement, and Enrollment Event: Session 3 - Online

Join the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Center for Minority Veterans in Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Please join the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) in a Hispanic and Latino Veteran outreach, engagement, and enrollment virtual event.

During this Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023), The CMV understands the importance of honoring the dedication and commitment of our Hispanic and Latino Service members and Veterans.

We aim to inform Veterans of their benefits and services by hosting weekly virtual webinars with the Secretary of VA, Senior Leaders, and Veterans to discuss the importance of the PACT Act and celebrate the achievements of the Hispanic and Latino Community.