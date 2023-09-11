A Day at Ease for Service Members, Veterans and Families
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
The Foxie G Foundation
14024 New Windsor Rd
Union Bridge, MD
Cost:
Free
Join us on September 23 for A Day At Ease.
All active duty, Veterans, and family members are welcome to join in on the fun at the Patriot Pride and Exhibition Fair!
- Resource Fair with 20+ Veteran Service Organizations
- Family Fun Activities, including bounce houses
- Multiple Food Trucks
- Music
Find out more about this event here.See more events