A Day at Ease for Service Members, Veterans and Families

When:

Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

The Foxie G Foundation

14024 New Windsor Rd

Union Bridge, MD

Cost:

Free

Join us on September 23 for A Day At Ease.

All active duty, Veterans, and family members are welcome to join in on the fun at the Patriot Pride and Exhibition Fair!

  • Resource Fair with 20+ Veteran Service Organizations
  • Family Fun Activities, including bounce houses
  • Multiple Food Trucks
  • Music

Find out more about this event here.

