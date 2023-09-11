Mental & Emotional Wellness in Prostate Cancer - Online

Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Webinar Series

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and the Prostate Cancer Foundation is encouraging patients and their families to “Get Healthy.” In addition to healthy eating and regular physical activity, mental and emotional wellness is a vital part of prostate cancer treatment and recovery.

PCF CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD and guests will discuss the emotional health issues patients face, anxiety around PSA levels, effects on relationships, and more. Come away with practical tips on reducing stress and how to start a conversation on mental wellness with your doctor.



About our speakers:

“Dr. Drew” Pinsky, MD, is a board-certified physician, addiction medicine specialist, prolific broadcaster, and prostate cancer survivor.

Mindy Utay, LCSW, is a licensed psychotherapist who works with individuals and couples. She is highly experienced in using effective stress-reducing techniques with clients, and leads a weekly breathwork session on Zoom for VA staff.

Please send any questions for our speakers in advance to: webinar@pcf.org



The webinar will be recorded for later viewing. Register to get the link emailed to you.