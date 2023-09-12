GLA's Inaugural Adaptive Sports Invitational - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
100 S. Barrington Place
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Adaptive Sports comes to YOU! All skill levels & abilities are welcome.
BeepBall, Tennis, PickleBall, Basketball, CornHole, Baseball, TaiChi, Virtual Reality, Golf and more. Train with Sport Coaches.
Hosted at Brentwood School Veteran Center for Rec. & Educ.Complimentary shuttle pick ups at Bldg. 500 Entrance at 7 a.m. and at the Sepulveda Campus, Bldg. 200 at 7 a.m.Valid ticket & ID required for BWS VCRE Entry. Med clearance required for most activities. Register by Sept. 26, 2023.
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation SVCS (PMRS) Info 626-493-9269
Register at www.bwscampus.com/glaadaptivesportsSee more events