GLA's Inaugural Adaptive Sports Invitational - Los Angeles, CA

Adaptive Sports comes to YOU! All skill levels & abilities are welcome.

BeepBall, Tennis, PickleBall, Basketball, CornHole, Baseball, TaiChi, Virtual Reality, Golf and more. Train with Sport Coaches.

Hosted at Brentwood School Veteran Center for Rec. & Educ.Complimentary shuttle pick ups at Bldg. 500 Entrance at 7 a.m. and at the Sepulveda Campus, Bldg. 200 at 7 a.m.Valid ticket & ID required for BWS VCRE Entry. Med clearance required for most activities. Register by Sept. 26, 2023.

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation SVCS (PMRS) Info 626-493-9269

Register at www.bwscampus.com/glaadaptivesports