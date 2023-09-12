Women Veterans Thrive Virtual Information Sessions - Online

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for Women Veterans Thrive Virtual Information Sessions.

Know your passion. Follow it. Dream it. Live it.

14 weeks to Thrive on Tuesdays. Information sessions start Sept. 26. For more information about THRIVE attend the information sessions scheduled below and select attached link.

Topics include: Sleep, Nutrition, Mental Health and Happiness, Financial Health, Stress Reduction, Environmental Health, Healthy Relationships, Creativity, Sexual health, Mindfulness, Spiritual Health, Work/Life Purpose.

Link to join Sept. 26 at 9 - 10 a.m. PT session: https://tinyurl.com/ycyx82hs

Link to join Oct. 17 at 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT session: https://tinyurl.com/2m6uxvtr

Link to join Nov. 21 at 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT session https://tinyurl.com/2m6uxvtr

Link to join Dec. 19 at 3:30 -4:30 p.m. PT session https://tinyurl.com/2m6uxvtr

For more information please contact Candance.Witten@va.gov