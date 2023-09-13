Cookeville PACT Act Fair
Visit the PACT Act Fair in Cookeville to learn about the new benefits and start a claim!
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
American Legion Post 46
90 E Spring Street
Cookeville, TN
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Visit the PACT Act Fair in Cookeville to learn about the new benefits and start a claim! Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care during the event.
The following programs will be available during the event:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Military 2 VA Program
Caregiver Support Program and Advance Directives
Beneficiary Travel
Veterans Crisis Line
A speaking engagement is planned for 11 a.m. with remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Executive Director, and representatives from VA Caregiver Support, and Advance Wills and Directives.