Building the Next Level of National Security with HII Mission Technologies - Newport News, VA
Register to translate your skills to roles at NNS!
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 9:30 am – 3:30 am ET
Where:
Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center 600 Thimble Shoals Boulevard
600 Thimble Shoals Boulevard
Newport News, VA
Cost:
Free
Military talent is driving innovation and building the next level of national security!
Curious about what role is best for you? Connect with the Newport News Direct Support Team to learn how you can apply your knowledge, skills, and leadership abilities in careers that support and strengthen our national security.
Snacks will be provided. Seats are limited.See more events