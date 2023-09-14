Executive Military Transition Seminar - Virginia Beach, VA

Learn the tools to succeed in any industry!

Transitioning to civilian jobs is tough for military professionals. Self-awareness, preparation, and a unique approach are crucial. Military leadership experience alone may not guarantee a managerial position. Develop a practical strategy emphasizing metrics-driven transition planning.

Transition courses often focus on resume writing and interviewing skills but are taught by instructors with little or no talent acquisition experience.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center hosts a one-day Military Executive Transition Seminar focused on empowering military leaders for success in civilian careers with practical and relevant content.

Our mission is to provide military leaders with practical and relevant content that will help them succeed in their civilian careers.

