Hampton Roads DoD SkillBridge EXPO - Newport News, VA
Learn how you can boost your appeal to potential employers.
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
3100 Huntington Ave
Building 633
Newport News, VA
Cost:
Free
Service members transitioning from the military:
Excited about your future?
Trying to figure out how to make your transition from the military as seamless as possible while gaining civilian experience and certifications?
Come and connect with the top approved programs in the region and learn how they can boost your appeal to potential employers.
Organized by: The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)
Questions about the DoD SkillBridge? Come connect and network with approved vetted programs.
