Intelligence Community Career Fair - Online

Space is limited! To guarantee your entrance into this event, pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Meet the Intelligence Community (IC)

Join us at the IC Virtual Career Fair to explore career opportunities, chat with recruiters and learn how to apply for job openings. Career opportunities are available in a variety of fields!

For the duration of the virtual event, you can:

Visit various IC agencies' virtual booths

Chat with recruiters and industry leading subject matter experts

Attend live presentations

Explore currently available jobs

Learn about internships and other opportunities for students

Link to IC agency Web sites and online application systems

Network with other job seekers

The United States Intelligence Community (IC), an integrated network of agencies that work together to protect our nation’s security, is seeking a culturally diverse, technologically savvy and skilled workforce for exciting careers in a number of fields.

Visit for more information: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dAy9Od