Creating Calmness Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on October 10th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for a Creating Calmness Workshop.

When:

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Want to reduce stress in your life? 

The Creating Calmness Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and Veteran communities.

 This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.


