Stress Solutions Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on October 17th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for a Stress Solutions Workshop.

When:

Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Stress Solutions Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through:

  • Learning the signs of stress
  • Practicing relaxation techniques
  • Discussing sleep issues
  •  Learning to help others, and
  •  Changing the way you think about stress

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. 

It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information:

