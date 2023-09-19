Stress Solutions Workshop - Online
Please join the American Red Cross on October 17th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for a Stress Solutions Workshop.
When:
Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Stress Solutions Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through:
- Learning the signs of stress
- Practicing relaxation techniques
- Discussing sleep issues
- Learning to help others, and
- Changing the way you think about stress
This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities.
It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.
Contact for more information:
- Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org
- 740-503-0587