Effective Communication Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on October 24th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for an Effective Communication Workshop.

The Effective Communication Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:

Nonverbal behaviors

Seeking clarification

Self-reflection, “I” statements, and

Other activities

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers and those who support the military and Veteran community.

This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information: