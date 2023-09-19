Effective Communication Workshop - Online
Please join the American Red Cross on October 24th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for an Effective Communication Workshop.
When:
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Effective Communication Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:
- Nonverbal behaviors
- Seeking clarification
- Self-reflection, “I” statements, and
- Other activities
This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers and those who support the military and Veteran community.
This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.
Contact for more information:
- Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org
- 740-503-0587