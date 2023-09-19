Skip to Content
Effective Communication Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on October 24th at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for an Effective Communication Workshop.

When:

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Effective Communication Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:

  • Nonverbal behaviors
  • Seeking clarification
  • Self-reflection, “I” statements, and
  • Other activities

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers and those who support the military and Veteran community.

 This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information: 

