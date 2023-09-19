Virtual Vet-Vet-Café: Access and Services to State Veteran Nursing Homes
MJHS and Hospice East Bay will focus on the positive impacts of camaraderie in Veteran nursing homes, and how hospice providers and care givers can offer a similar approach to better support Veterans.
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Pre-Registration Required!
This virtual coast-to-coast program will highlight State Veteran Nursing Homes and services that are available to most Veterans at either low or no cost.
MJHS is honored to welcome experts from New York and California to help us better understand how Veteran Nursing Homes support Veterans and their spouses.
Discussion Topics:
- Eligibility for service connected, and non-service connected Veterans
- Unique services and programs available
- Evaluating all options for nursing home and end-of-life care
- Therapeutic power of camaraderie
- Where to find vital resources available for the Veterans you serve
Moderated by:
Ashton Stewart, MPA, Veteran Liaison and Accredited Veteran Service Officer for MJHS
Noga Welner-Kessler, MSW, Veterans Coordinator and Medical
Social Worker for Hospice East Bay