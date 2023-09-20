Veterans Day Watercolor Workshop Aboard the USS Yorktown - Mt. Pleasant, SC
On Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, 10AM-2PM, join Mary Whyte for a watercolor workshop for Veterans aboard the USS Yorktown.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
40 Patriots Point Road
Mt Pleasant, SC
Cost:
Free
For more information and to register, contact the Patriot Art Foundation: info@patriotartfoundation.org
The Patriot Art Foundation invites Veterans to paint with Mary Whyte aboard the USS Yorktown!
- Event is free
- Beginners are encouraged to attend
- Lunch provided by Patriots Point Foundation
- Live watercolor demonstrations by nationally known artists Stan Miller and Mary Whyte
- Parking: $5.00
Register today! Email info@patriotartfoundation.org