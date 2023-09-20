Skip to Content
Veterans Day Watercolor Workshop Aboard the USS Yorktown - Mt. Pleasant, SC

On Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, 10AM-2PM, join Mary Whyte for a watercolor workshop for Veterans aboard the USS Yorktown.

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

40 Patriots Point Road

Mt Pleasant, SC

Cost:

Free

For more information and to register, contact the Patriot Art Foundation: info@patriotartfoundation.org

The Patriot Art Foundation invites Veterans to paint with Mary Whyte  aboard the USS Yorktown!

  • Event is free
  • Beginners are encouraged to attend 
  • Lunch provided by Patriots Point Foundation
  • Live watercolor demonstrations by nationally known artists Stan Miller and Mary Whyte 
  • Parking: $5.00

Register today!  Email info@patriotartfoundation.org

