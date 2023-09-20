Skip to Content
National Veterans Day Ceremony - Arlington, VA

Veterans Day Ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Arlington National Cemetery

1 Memorial Ave.

Arlington, VA

Cost:

Free

The Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year on November 11th at Arlington National Cemetery.

  • The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
  • The ceremony continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.

The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

