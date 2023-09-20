National Veterans Day Ceremony - Arlington, VA
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Arlington National Cemetery
1 Memorial Ave.
Arlington, VA
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year on November 11th at Arlington National Cemetery.
- The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
- The ceremony continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.
