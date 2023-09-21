Skip to Content
Veterans Day 2023 - Lexington, MA

Lexington will celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States military with events in November. 

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Knights of Columbus

177 Bedford St # 1

Lexington, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony

Saturday, November 11, at 8:30 AM
Knights of Columbus, Heritage Hall, 177 Bedford Street

  • 8:00 AM: Coffee and conversation
  • 8:30–10:30 AM: Breakfast and ceremony 
    Veterans are our guests at no charge; a $5 donation is suggested for non-veterans
  • Veterans Day essays by Lexington High School juniors and posters by Minuteman High School students
  • 100 slides of local Veterans
    If you would like to include your photo, contact sandravpodgorski@gmail.com (by Nov 1)
  • Photo op with our photographer

Veterans Car Parade

Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 AM

  • The parade line up will begin at 10:30 AM
  • Leaves the Knights of Columbus parking lot at 11 AM and travels down Bedford Street to Lexington Center 
  • Registration required; details to come.

Check back https://www.lexingtonma.gov/861/Veterans-Day on Facebook for information and updates; call us at 781-698-4640 or email celebrationscmte@lexingtonma.gov.

We thank you for your service.

