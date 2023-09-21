Veterans Day 2023 - Lexington, MA

Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony

Saturday, November 11, at 8:30 AM

Knights of Columbus, Heritage Hall, 177 Bedford Street

8:00 AM: Coffee and conversation

8:30–10:30 AM: Breakfast and ceremony

Veterans are our guests at no charge; a $5 donation is suggested for non-veterans

Veterans Day essays by Lexington High School juniors and posters by Minuteman High School students

100 slides of local Veterans

If you would like to include your photo, contact sandravpodgorski@gmail.com (by Nov 1)

Photo op with our photographer

Veterans Car Parade

Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 AM

The parade line up will begin at 10:30 AM

Leaves the Knights of Columbus parking lot at 11 AM and travels down Bedford Street to Lexington Center

Registration required; details to come.

Check back https://www.lexingtonma.gov/861/Veterans-Day on Facebook for information and updates; call us at 781-698-4640 or email celebrationscmte@lexingtonma.gov.

We thank you for your service.