Veterans Day 2023 - Lexington, MA
Lexington will celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States military with events in November.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Knights of Columbus
177 Bedford St # 1
Lexington, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony
Saturday, November 11, at 8:30 AM
Knights of Columbus, Heritage Hall, 177 Bedford Street
- 8:00 AM: Coffee and conversation
- 8:30–10:30 AM: Breakfast and ceremony
Veterans are our guests at no charge; a $5 donation is suggested for non-veterans
- Veterans Day essays by Lexington High School juniors and posters by Minuteman High School students
- 100 slides of local Veterans
If you would like to include your photo, contact sandravpodgorski@gmail.com (by Nov 1)
- Photo op with our photographer
Veterans Car Parade
Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 AM
- The parade line up will begin at 10:30 AM
- Leaves the Knights of Columbus parking lot at 11 AM and travels down Bedford Street to Lexington Center
- Registration required; details to come.
Check back https://www.lexingtonma.gov/861/Veterans-Day on Facebook for information and updates; call us at 781-698-4640 or email celebrationscmte@lexingtonma.gov.
We thank you for your service.