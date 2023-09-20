Skip to Content
Veterans Day Parade - San Diego, CA

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade

When:

Sun. Nov 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

In front of the County Administration Building

Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Register

Parade Entry Application

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade Is an annual event honoring those who served past and present. Thousands of residents, community leaders, will line the parade route on, November 12, 2023 to pay tribute to America’s heroes – the Veterans of our Armed Forces.

Veterans Day Parade Starting Point

  • Location: Harbor Drive (In front of the County Admin Building)
  • Date: November 12, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.

https://sdvetparade.org/

