Veterans Day Parade - San Diego, CA

Register Parade Entry Application

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade Is an annual event honoring those who served past and present. Thousands of residents, community leaders, will line the parade route on, November 12, 2023 to pay tribute to America’s heroes – the Veterans of our Armed Forces.

Veterans Day Parade Starting Point

Location: Harbor Drive (In front of the County Admin Building)

Harbor Drive (In front of the County Admin Building) Date: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m.

https://sdvetparade.org/