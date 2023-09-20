Veterans Day Parade - San Diego, CA
The San Diego Veterans Day Parade
When:
Sun. Nov 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
In front of the County Administration Building
Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Parade Entry Application
The San Diego Veterans Day Parade Is an annual event honoring those who served past and present. Thousands of residents, community leaders, will line the parade route on, November 12, 2023 to pay tribute to America’s heroes – the Veterans of our Armed Forces.
Veterans Day Parade Starting Point
- Location: Harbor Drive (In front of the County Admin Building)
- Date: November 12, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.