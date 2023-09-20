Veterans Day Ceremony - San Marcos, CA
Veterans Day 2023
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Helen Bougher Park
1243 Borden Rd, San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
Cost:
Free
2023 Veterans Day Ceremony
You are encouraged to visit Helen Bougher Park, where the All Veterans Memorial proudly stands.
The park will be beautified with red, white and blue flowers and American flags.
- 11:00 AM : Ceremony
- 12:00 PM : Reception
https://www.san-marcos.net/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/veterans-daySee more events