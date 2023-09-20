Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Day Ceremony - San Marcos, CA

Veterans Day 2023

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Helen Bougher Park

1243 Borden Rd, San Marcos

San Marcos, CA

Cost:

Free

2023 Veterans Day Ceremony

You are encouraged to visit Helen Bougher Park, where the All Veterans Memorial proudly stands.

The park will be beautified with red, white and blue flowers and American flags.

  • 11:00 AM : Ceremony
  • 12:00 PM : Reception

https://www.san-marcos.net/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/veterans-day

See more events

Last updated: