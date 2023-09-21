AARP Veterans Caregiving - Online

Learn about AARP’s Veterans & Military Families Initiative and how AARP supports caregivers.

Join us for a conversation with JessiKa Elgin, Associate State Director for Federal Advocacy with AARP Virginia. AARP salutes the service and sacrifice of America's Veterans, Military, and their families.

With four million members nationwide who have served our country, AARP has a long history of providing free resources, important information, and local programming to meet their unique needs on family caregiving, fighting fraud through Operation Protect Veterans, re-careering through Work & Jobs, and helping them connect with their earned military service benefits.

For more information visit https://www.aarp.org/home-family/voices/veterans/

Contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org