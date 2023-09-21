Skip to Content
Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters - Online

American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Hosted by the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

When:

Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This class introduces caregivers to the tenets and structure of Taking Charge of My Life and My Health specially adapted for caregivers.

Through these sessions, you will examine your daily life by considering your Circle of Health, which includes everything from mindful awareness and personal relationships to exercise, diet, and sleep.

  • What are you doing to stimulate your brain?
  • How flexible is your body?
  • How energetic do you feel?
  • With what frequency are you waking up at night?
  • How is your environment affecting you?
  • What are your main causes of stress? 

Join us to learn how to take better care of your life and your health to experience reduced stress and greater peace.

PLEASE NOTE: The class runs weekly for 60 - 90 minutes over 6 weeks. *Caregivers need to commit to all 6 sessions.

  • November 7, 2023 
  • November 14, 2023
  • November 28, 2023 
  • December 5, 2023 
  • December 12, 2023

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org

