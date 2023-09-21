Veterans Day Parade and Celebration - Orlando, FL

Register Participate in the Veterans Day Parade

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council will honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces at the 24th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando.

This year’s parade will open with a tribute to those who have fought for our country and defended our freedom, led by Mayor Dyer and local Veterans. The parade's theme will recognize the significant role of military families and transitioning Veterans.

Parade Route

The opening ceremony will take place at Orange Avenue near Central Boulevard. The parade will begin at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending at Robinson Street. Find out where to park and how to get around downtown.

Veterans Day Celebration

Following the parade, viewers and participants can continue celebrating and honoring our Veterans at the city's Veterans Day Celebration event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.

The celebration and Veterans’ information fair will feature music, food and fun for the whole family.

https://www.orlando.gov/Events/2023-Veterans-Day-Parade