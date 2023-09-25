Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Navy Birthday Celebration - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Parking Lot 7, Near Wadsworth Theatre

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) invites you to celebrate the Navy Birthday with us. Enjoy giveaways, food and music. 

*Veteran only event, staff ineligible to receive meals

For more information please contact 310-268-4350.

See more events

Last updated: