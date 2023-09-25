Navy Birthday Celebration - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Parking Lot 7, Near Wadsworth Theatre
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) invites you to celebrate the Navy Birthday with us. Enjoy giveaways, food and music.
*Veteran only event, staff ineligible to receive meals
For more information please contact 310-268-4350.