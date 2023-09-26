Skip to Content
Emergency Preparedness Fair - Sepulveda, CA

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

North side of Building 200

16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Sepulveda, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join us for our Emergency Preparedness Fair. 

  •  Learn how to prepare your family for disaster
  • Learn how to prepare your pets for disaster
  • Learn how to build a Go Bag
  • Check out many resources to respond to disasters
  • Meet and learn about disaster response organizations
  • Get lunch at the food truck
  • Learn how your VA prepares for disaster
  • Check out VA Emergency Management tools

For more information contact: Jonathan.Kuboata@va.gov or 626-804-5956

Last updated: