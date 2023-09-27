AARP Virtual Career Coaching Event

AARP has teamed up with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families, to host Open the Door: Skill Up and Go Digital.

The free online event takes place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, and offers Veterans and military spouses the chance to improve digital and leadership skills that can give them a leg up with employers.

We know that securing employment is a key concern for you, particularly after a move or change in direction. During this webinar, we're excited to explore a new solution to this concern with AARP's Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center, where you can find courses, tools, and resources, to give you an edge in your job search.

By attending, you'll also have the chance to win some great items to further Rock Your Job or job search:

Apple iPad

Apple AirPods

One-on-One Resume & Cover Letter Coaching

$100 Visa Gift Card

And access to free online courses from our friends at AARP!

https://blog.aarp.org/fighting-for-you/career-webinar-veterans-military-spouses