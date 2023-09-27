World Mental Health Day Event - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 500, Main Lobby
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System to learn more about World Mental Health Day and promote mental health awareness. We will have giveaways with helpful tools on mental wellbeing.
*Veteran only event, staff ineligible to receive food and giveaways
For more information call 310-268-4350.See more events