World Mental Health Day Event - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Bldg. 500, Main Lobby

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System to learn more about World Mental Health Day and promote mental health awareness. We will have giveaways with helpful tools on mental wellbeing.

*Veteran only event, staff ineligible to receive food and giveaways

For more information call 310-268-4350.

