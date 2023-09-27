Military Spouse Employers Webinar

Closing the Loop: An Employer's Guide to Hiring and Retaining Military Spouses

Military Spouse Employers: Looking to tap into the resourceful military spouse talent pool for your company?

Join us at Closing the Loop: An Employer's Guide to Hiring and Retaining Military Spouses to learn about military life and how your organization can benefit from military spouses joining your workforce.

Webinar Highlights:

Understanding the Military Spouse Experience:

Unleashing Hidden Talent

Effective Recruitment Strategies

Building a Supportive Work Environment

Success Stories

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your organization's success while making a positive impact on military families. Reserve your spot today and be part of a transformative journey in talent acquisition.

Whether you're a military spouse looking for employment opportunities, or an employer exploring ways to find good talent, Blue Star Families is there. Together with our partners, we're building diverse pipelines and boosting the visibility of the military community workforce. It's the perfect blend of research and action that will help you "Rock Your Job!"