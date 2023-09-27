Small Business Administration (SBA) Hour with Veterans - Online

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices discuss resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, and Veterans of all eras.

SBA Hour with Veterans: SBA Veterans will discuss what resources SBA offers to the Veteran and military community.

Did you know that Veterans own roughly 8% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans?

Veteran entrepreneurs play an essential role in the U.S. economy.

Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the veteran community in their path toward entrepreneurship.

Point of Contact: Jonathan Bennett