Veterans Celebration Parade and Festival - Jurupa Valley, CA

This event is presented in commemoration of all those who have served in the American armed forces.

Flabob Veteran's Day Celebration began many years ago and has become an iconic event for the airport and community. Flabob has teamed up with City of Jurupa Valley to host a Parade & Festival in honor of our Veterans.

Join the Parade

Jurupa Valley's second Veterans Celebration Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Please join us on Mission Blvd. in Rubidoux as we show our support for our local Veterans and their families.

Join the Festival

Head immediately over to Flabob Airport (4130 Mennes Ave.) for the post-parade festival until 4:00 p.m. The celebration continues with live music, food, a kids' zone, fly-bys, skydivers, a car show, vendors, aircraft displays, and more.

https://www.flabobairport.org/copy-of-veterans-day-parade-festival

Parking

Free Public Parking: Located 5370 Mission Rock Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Disabled Parking: Located on airport grounds 4130 Mennes Ave, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 (Main Airport Entrance off of Twinning St.)

For more information call: 951 683-2309

https://www.jurupavalley.org/395/Veterans-Celebration-Parade-and-Festival