Veterans Day Celebration - Houston, TX

Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration

This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women, and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom.

The traditional Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. with acknowledgements and a distinguished keynote speaker recognizing our local heroes. At the 11th hour on the 11th day, there will be a Moment of Silence in memory of the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended WWI.

The American Heroes Parade will begin at 11:30 A.M. on Dallas and Bagby, and proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending on Lamar at Bagby.

Local Veteran organizations, ROTC and Junior ROTCs, bands, and supporters will march in the parade to show respect and to honor our Veterans. This parade is open to the public and all are welcomed along the parade route.

For more information contact: Eileen Quan

https://www.houstontx.gov/nov11/