Veteran’s Day Parade - Prescott, AZ The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2023 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Saturday, November 11, 2023. When: Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Cortez Street and Union Street Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Register Individuals, businesses, organizations and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return your entry form no later than October 23, 2023. There is no fee to enter. https://www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-Veterans-Parade-Application-fillable.pdf

This year’s parade theme is: Honoring Our Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans…A New Generation of Warriors

Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 A.M. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St.

on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St. Parade will begin at 11:00 A.M.

The City of Prescott is inviting parade participants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first palace winner and all entries will compete for a Best overall award.

The categories are:

Non-Profit Organizations

Fraternal Organizations / Military Organization

Motorized Groups

Music

Marching Units

Hospital entries by Veterans

Commercial / Business

Participation in the parade is open to everyone and all are welcome!

Please direct questions or completed applications to: