Veteran’s Day Parade - Prescott, AZ
The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2023 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cortez Street and Union Street
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Individuals, businesses, organizations and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return your entry form no later than October 23, 2023. There is no fee to enter. https://www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-Veterans-Parade-Application-fillable.pdf
This year’s parade theme is: Honoring Our Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans…A New Generation of Warriors
- Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 A.M. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St.
- Parade will begin at 11:00 A.M.
The City of Prescott is inviting parade participants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first palace winner and all entries will compete for a Best overall award.
The categories are:
- Non-Profit Organizations
- Fraternal Organizations / Military Organization
- Motorized Groups
- Music
- Marching Units
- Hospital entries by Veterans
- Commercial / Business
Participation in the parade is open to everyone and all are welcome!
Please direct questions or completed applications to:
- Michelle Stacy-Schroeder
- Recreation Services Administrative Supervisor
- 928 - 777-1552