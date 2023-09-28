2023 Georgia Veterans Day Parade - Atlanta, GA Attend the Veterans Day Parade and help us line the streets to show our support for our military men and women. When: Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Midtown Atlanta Peachtree Street from 15th to 5th Street Atlanta, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Midtown Atlanta Cost: Free Add to Calendar

We are truly excited to present the 42nd Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade in Midtown Atlanta. This popular parade route is located on the iconic Peachtree Street. There are plenty of parking options, convenient MARTA stations, and plenty of amazing restaurants to enjoy after the parade. This will be THE destination for all citizens to come together and honor our Veterans and Active-Duty Military.

Attendees include: