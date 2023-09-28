2023 Georgia Veterans Day Observance Ceremony – Atlanta, GA
This hour-long event will include military and Veteran speakers to honor our Nation's men and women in uniform.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:30 am – 10:30 am ET
Where:
Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta
1280 Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA
Cost:
Free
The 2023 Georgia Veterans Day Observance Ceremony will take place at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta prior to the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2023.
Attendees include:
- Military & Community Leaders
- Foreign Leaders and Representatives
- Veteran Service Organization Leaders
- Veterans
Program:
- Formal ceremony to honor our Veterans
- Featured Speakers (Military and Veteran Leaders)