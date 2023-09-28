Veterans Day Expo - Atlanta, GA
Enjoy this family friendly event that includes exhibits and equipment displays.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Callaway Plaza of the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta
1280 Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA
Cost:
Free
The 2023 Veterans Day Expo will take place at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta. In addition to over 40 exhibits from Veterans Service Organizations, we will have equipment displays from The National Infantry Museum.
Attendees:
- Corporate Sponsors
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Military Recruiting Commands
- Community and Civic Organizations
- Active Duty/National Guard/Reserve Units
- Military Museums and History Organizations