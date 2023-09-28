Veterans Appreciation Event - Atlanta, GA
Join Delta's annual Veterans Day celebration that includes vintage and active military aircraft and a 200' wall of memorabilia.
When:
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Delta's TechOps Facility
1775 M H Jackson Service Rd
Atlanta, GA
Cost:
Free
Join Delta's annual Veterans Day celebration at Delta's TechOps Facility - open to the public!
What to expect:
- 30+ vintage and active military aircraft on display
- 200' wall of memorabilia, military vehicles, and static displays
- University of North Georgia “Blue Ridge Rifles” Performance
- Tables – Delta Veterans Business Resource Group, Flight Ops, Toys for Tots, Delta Honor Guard, Wreaths Across America, Georgia State Defense Force, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, The Commemorative Air Force and many more
- Food and drinks available at the event