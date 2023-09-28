Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Appreciation Event - Atlanta, GA

Join Delta's annual Veterans Day celebration that includes vintage and active military aircraft and a 200' wall of memorabilia.

When:

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Delta's TechOps Facility

1775 M H Jackson Service Rd

Atlanta, GA

Cost:

Free

More details

Join Delta's annual Veterans Day celebration at Delta's TechOps Facility - open to the public!

W﻿hat to expect:

  • ﻿30+ vintage and active military aircraft on display
  • 200' wall of memorabilia, military vehicles, and static displays
  • ﻿University of North Georgia “Blue Ridge Rifles” Performance
  • ﻿Tables – Delta Veterans Business Resource Group, Flight Ops, Toys for Tots, Delta Honor Guard, Wreaths Across America, Georgia State Defense Force, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, The Commemorative Air Force and many more
  • ﻿Food and drinks available at the event
See more events

Last updated: