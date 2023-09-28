Register Veterans Parade Registration Form

Auburn's Veterans Parade & Observance

Auburn, Washington is typically designated by the Veterans Day National Committee and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Regional Site for the celebration of Veterans Day. The City of Auburn is proud to be a Vietnam War Commemorative Partner and considers it an honor and privilege to host this annual event.

We are currently planning for the 58th annual Veterans Parade to be held in Auburn on Saturday, November 11, 2023 starting at 11:00 A.M. The parade typically boasts over 200 units and nearly 6,000 parade participants, including 25+ marching bands, military vehicles, Veterans' units, honor guards and more.

The parade route travels along Main Street from E Street to A Street NW/SW.

The purpose of Auburn's Veterans Parade & Observance is to positively focus on honoring our country's Veterans and active military personnel. Through our parade, we focus recognition on congressionally-recognized Veteran Service Organizations and their auxiliaries, the military and military reserve, National Guard and ROTC.

View the Parade Rules & Regulations (PDF) to determine if your group is eligible to participate. Convenient, on-line parade registration is available.

There is absolutely no parade parking in local business' parking lots. Please be courteous when parking in the areas surrounding the parade route.

The day-long activities (PDF) run from 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Contact Information:

Kristy Pachciarz, Special Events Coordinator

253-931-3043

For more information and other related activities, visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/workspaces/One.aspx?objectId=13559504