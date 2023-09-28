Veterans Day Parade – Dallas, TX

Commencing at 11:00 a.m. November 9th at City Hall Plaza, the 11th Hour Ceremony will include: a symbolic wreath laying ceremony accompanied by Taps, a Missing Man Formation military fly over and patriotic comments from local civic and military leaders. Following the ceremonies, the colorful Massing of the Colors will be performed by area High School JROTC cadets. The parade starts at Houston and Young streets, continues up Main Street, across Ervay Street and passes in review in front of City Hall.

This year's theme is "Proud to be American". In the United States of America, we enjoy certain freedoms and liberties which have been earned and defended many times.

Our freedoms were written and voted on in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights.

The Declaration of Independence declares that we are a nation where all men and women are created equal and are "endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

The Constitution of the United States contains seven articles, including 27 amendments and the Bill of Rights. It describes how the new states operate and establishes the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Branches of government. The Bill of Rights contains the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution and establishes the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today.

The democracy we live in today is due to these instruments. Our men and women in uniform, with support from home at times, have defended our freedom many times in our country's almost 250 years of existence.

Our men and women in uniform are ready to serve and protect freedom in the nation we live in and us. Let's recognize and honor them on Veterans Day and every day.