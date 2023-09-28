Skip to Content
Veterans Parade, Car Show and Cook Off – Roanoke, TX

Celebrate Veterans Day with FREE activities, food, live music, beautiful ceremony and fantastic parade.

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

City Hall Plaza

500 S Oak Street

Roanoke, TX

Cost:

Free

More details

We look forward to welcoming you to our annual Veterans Day Parade, Car Show and Cook-Off on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event includes a classic car show, fun FREE activities for children, a cook-off between Roanoke's delicious local restaurants offering FREE food samples, live music, a beautiful Veterans Day ceremony, and a fantastic parade. 

Schedule

  • 10:00 AM- Car Show Begins, Activities Open
  • Noon- Veterans Day Ceremony
  • 12:30 PM- Parade Begins 
  • 12:30 PM- Live Music Begins
  • 1:30 PM- Car Show Awards
  • 2:00 PM- Event Ends
