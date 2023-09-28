Veterans Parade, Car Show and Cook Off – Roanoke, TX
Celebrate Veterans Day with FREE activities, food, live music, beautiful ceremony and fantastic parade.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
City Hall Plaza
500 S Oak Street
Roanoke, TX
Cost:
Free
We look forward to welcoming you to our annual Veterans Day Parade, Car Show and Cook-Off on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event includes a classic car show, fun FREE activities for children, a cook-off between Roanoke's delicious local restaurants offering FREE food samples, live music, a beautiful Veterans Day ceremony, and a fantastic parade.
Schedule
- 10:00 AM- Car Show Begins, Activities Open
- Noon- Veterans Day Ceremony
- 12:30 PM- Parade Begins
- 12:30 PM- Live Music Begins
- 1:30 PM- Car Show Awards
- 2:00 PM- Event Ends