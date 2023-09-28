Hiring Red, White & You! - Austin, TX
Join us for Austin's largest Veteran Hiring Event.
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Workforce Solutions Capital Area
9001 N IH 35 #110
Austin, TX
Cost:
Free
Workforce Solutions Capital Area is hosting the 12th Annual Hiring Red White & You!
Schedule:
- 10:00 AM - Noon: Veteran Priority Service Hours
(Veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members)
- Noon - 1:00 PM: Open to the public
Transportation:
- Free parking at Northview Center
- Near CapMetro bus line
Reminders:
- Please print or have your Eventbrite ticket available on your phone for entrance to the event
- Come dressed professionally
- Bring your updated resume
- For resume and interview assistance, please visit any Workforce Solutions Capital Area Career Center before the event or call 512.381.5100 to make an appointment