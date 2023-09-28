Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Hiring Red, White & You! - Austin, TX

Join us for Austin's largest Veteran Hiring Event.

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Workforce Solutions Capital Area

9001 N IH 35 #110

Austin, TX

Cost:

Free

Workforce Solutions Capital Area is hosting the 12th Annual Hiring Red White & You! 

Schedule:

  • 10:00 AM - Noon: Veteran Priority Service Hours
    (Veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members)
  • Noon - 1:00 PM: Open to the public

Transportation:

  • Free parking at Northview Center
  • Near CapMetro bus line

Reminders:

  • Please print or have your Eventbrite ticket available on your phone for entrance to the event
  • Come dressed professionally
  • Bring your updated resume
  • For resume and interview assistance, please visit any Workforce Solutions Capital Area Career Center before the event or call 512.381.5100 to make an appointment
See more events

Last updated: